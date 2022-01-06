CM Management LLC Acquires New Shares in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,988,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 228,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 234,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,597. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

