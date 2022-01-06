Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$16.25 price target on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,130. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.51. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$11.97 and a twelve month high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$362.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

