Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIMU remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, periodic acceleration platforms. Its products intends to increase local circulation and temporary relief of minor aches and pains, produce local muscle relaxation, and reduce morning stiffness.

