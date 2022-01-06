MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 103.9% in December

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 103.9% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CXE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,320. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 28.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 57.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.