MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Up 103.9% in December

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 103.9% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CXE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,320. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
About MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
