Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce $31.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.50 million and the lowest is $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies reported sales of $27.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $130.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $134.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.60 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $152.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

NSSC traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $22.83. 1,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,873. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $419.07 million, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

