iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,399. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $54.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

