Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

AVID has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,229. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $168,807.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 11.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

