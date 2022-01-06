Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 198,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,169,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.30. 11,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,205. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $104,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,853. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

