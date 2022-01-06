Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,079 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 572.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

