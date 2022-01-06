PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Shares of PC Connection stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $92,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $1,183,773 in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in PC Connection by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PC Connection by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

