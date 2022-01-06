Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.91 ($119.21).

EPA SAN opened at €88.27 ($100.31) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($105.65). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €87.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.56.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

