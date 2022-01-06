Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after acquiring an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,873,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

