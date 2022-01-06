Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.38.

NYSE HASI opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 129,682 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,619,000 after buying an additional 276,254 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 67.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 89,813 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

