Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist dropped their price target on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.70.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Immunovant by 41.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 14.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Immunovant by 0.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Immunovant by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Immunovant by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

