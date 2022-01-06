Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to announce sales of $4.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.98 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Shares of FISV opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 229.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

