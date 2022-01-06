Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Raised by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,318. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

