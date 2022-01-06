Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Robert Half International worth $15,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,607,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

RHI traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $112.38. 5,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.81. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.