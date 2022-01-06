Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 843,825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,982,000. Regions Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 118,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,649,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.