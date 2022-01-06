SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,876 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.4% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $78,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. 5,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,929. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.