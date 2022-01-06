Sky Investment Group LLC Invests $3.19 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

IJH traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.98. 59,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,379. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $226.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

