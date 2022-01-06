Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,661,000 after acquiring an additional 549,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. 108,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,766. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

