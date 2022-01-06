Sky Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 190,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 37.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 74,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 123.8% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.08. 35,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,007. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

