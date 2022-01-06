Sky Investment Group LLC Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,999. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.10. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.43.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

