IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 655 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,001. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11.

