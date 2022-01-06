Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,246,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $341,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $113.91 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

