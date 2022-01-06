Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after buying an additional 59,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,500,000 after buying an additional 311,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE stock opened at $134.07 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

