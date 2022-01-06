Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $404.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.94. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

