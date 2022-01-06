$609.03 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post $609.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $616.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $606.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $526.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nordson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nordson by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson stock opened at $242.92 on Thursday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

