The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group posted sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

THG opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $2,615,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,689,000 after buying an additional 39,561 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

