Contrasting MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MercadoLibre and Alight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $3.97 billion 14.06 -$710,000.00 $1.59 710.50 Alight N/A N/A -$114.43 million N/A N/A

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Alight.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 1.26% 28.07% 2.08% Alight N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MercadoLibre and Alight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 1 11 0 2.92 Alight 0 0 2 0 3.00

MercadoLibre presently has a consensus target price of $2,017.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.59%. Alight has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.05%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Alight.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Alight on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services. It also offers health and wealth solutions such as benefits administration, contribution administration, advocacy, reimbursements, dependent verification, and compliance solutions. In addition, the company provides consumer experience solutions in areas of human insight, strategy, and technology that includes employee value proposition creation and branding; total rewards and wellbeing; experience mapping; communication impact assessment; mindset research; benefits websites; UPoint platform; and social media campaigns. Alight Solutions LLC was founded in 1940 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

