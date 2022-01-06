Synovus Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after buying an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after buying an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $450.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.