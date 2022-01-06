The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.90.

NYSE GS opened at $407.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.57 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

