Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

