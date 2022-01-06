Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,093.81

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,093.81 and traded as high as C$2,309.63. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,198.74, with a volume of 44,415 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSU shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 target price (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,350.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$46.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,222.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2,093.81.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 66.9100016 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.72%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

