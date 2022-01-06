NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

NTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

