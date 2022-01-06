Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

NAPA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $99,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,138,609 shares of company stock worth $238,298,104. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 191,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

