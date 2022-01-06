BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

BRP opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

