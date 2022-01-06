BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
BRP opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76.
About BRP Group
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
