iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 69.4% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.32. The stock had a trading volume of 123,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,538. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.44 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

