Madrona Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF accounts for 1.9% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 89.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.79. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $157.20.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

