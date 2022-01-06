Madrona Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after buying an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after buying an additional 124,004 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,482,000 after buying an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,316,000 after buying an additional 959,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,437 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

