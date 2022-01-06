Madrona Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 5.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,933,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,307,000 after buying an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $393.87. 665,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,137,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.