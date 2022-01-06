DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $121.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DaVita’s strong dialysis patient service revenues in the last reported quarter are impressive. Buyout of several dialysis centers worldwide is encouraging as well. Expansion of operating margin bodes well. DaVita kidney care’s impressive progress and overseas growth are key growth catalysts. A strong solvency position is an added plus. DaVita’s earnings in third quarter were better than expected. Over the past year, DaVita has outperformed its industry. Yet, lower-than-expected revenues and fall in Other revenues in third-quarter 2021 are concerning. Per-day fall in total U.S. dialysis treatments is also discouraging. Gross margin contraction does not augur well. DaVita’s operations in a strict regulatory climate and stiff competitive space raises concerns. Integration risks and dependence on commercial payers are woes.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.13.

DaVita stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in DaVita by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,682,000 after acquiring an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 298,187 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $29,555,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

