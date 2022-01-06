JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $33.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on M. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

NYSE:M opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 167.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Macy’s by 93.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

