Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.

NYSE:EQH opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 9,941.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,138 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,399,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

