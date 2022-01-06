Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.
EQH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.18.
NYSE:EQH opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $36.09.
In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 9,941.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,138 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,399,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.