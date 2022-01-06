Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $61.00. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

