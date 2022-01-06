AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.02

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.30. AXT shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 186,971 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

The company has a market cap of $370.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after acquiring an additional 906,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 867,100 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 164,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

