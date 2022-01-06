Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $687.35 Million

Brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report $687.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.00 million and the lowest is $685.70 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $660.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,836 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9,226.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 445,175 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 437,384 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $22,739,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 270,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

