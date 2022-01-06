Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.64.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,096,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 509.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 55,342 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after buying an additional 1,458,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.