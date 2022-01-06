AAR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,506 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,826% compared to the typical volume of 154 call options.

AIR stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.80. AAR has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AAR will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AAR by 196.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

