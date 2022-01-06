AAR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,506 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,826% compared to the typical volume of 154 call options.
AIR stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.80. AAR has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46.
AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AAR will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.
AAR Company Profile
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
