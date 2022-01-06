Traders Buy Large Volume of Gitlab Put Options (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 21,693 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,128% compared to the average daily volume of 1,767 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,290,645 shares of company stock valued at $100,358,309.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $68.87 on Thursday. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $66.78 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.82.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

